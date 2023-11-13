Kelly leads Georgia Tech against UMass-Lowell after 27-point showing

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Miles Kelly scored 27 points in Georgia Tech’s 88-85 victory over the Howard Bison.

Georgia Tech finished 11-6 at home last season while going 15-18 overall. The Yellow Jackets averaged 69.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.8 last season.

UMass-Lowell went 13-6 in America East games and 9-8 on the road last season. The River Hawks shot 48.4% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range last season.

