Karlen scores 21 points, No. 23 Marquette women pull away from Memphis for 88-59 win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Liza Karlen scored 21 points and No. 23 Marquette continued the best start in program history with an 88-59 win over Memphis on Wednesday night.

The Golden Eagles (7-0), who are ranked for the first time in a year, got 17 points apiece from Mackenzie Hare and Rose Nkuma and 14 from Jordan King. It was a career-high for Nkuma.

Marquette trailed 21-20 after one quarter but outscored the Tigers (2-5) 23-6 in the second quarter. A 23-13 difference in the fourth quarter turned the game into a rout as the Golden Eagles went 10 of 26 (62.5%) from 3-point range and shot 54% overall (33 of 61). Hare finished 5 of 6 behind the arc.

Kai Carter scored 18 points and Madison Griggs 16 for Memphis.

Karlen made 5 of 7 shots and the Golden Eagles shot 55% to take a 43-27 lead at the half. Marquette was 6 of 8 behind the arc with Hare going 3 of 4. The Tigers shot 36% and only four players scored, led by Smith with 10.

King and Hare hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the middle of the second quarter to cap a 10-0 run that allowed Marquette to open a 34-23 lead.

Marquette is home against Penn on Sunday. Troy is at Memphis on Saturday.

