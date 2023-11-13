Kansas State hosts South Dakota State after Mayo’s 28-point showing

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (1-1) New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (1-1)

New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -10.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits the Kansas State Wildcats after Zeke Mayo scored 28 points in South Dakota State’s 83-55 victory against the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers.

Kansas State finished 26-10 overall last season while going 15-1 at home. The Wildcats averaged 76.2 points per game last season, 34.9 in the paint, 16.6 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

South Dakota State finished 13-5 in Summit League play and 6-9 on the road last season. The Jackrabbits averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 12.5 on free throws and 23.1 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

