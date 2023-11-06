Kansas State hosts No. 21 USC to tip off season

USC Trojans vs. Kansas State Wildcats Las Vegas; Monday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -3; over/under is 142.5…

USC Trojans vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Las Vegas; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -3; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas State Wildcats host the No. 21 USC Trojans in the season opener.

Kansas State went 26-10 overall with a 15-2 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats averaged 76.2 points per game last season, 34.9 in the paint, 16.6 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

USC finished 22-11 overall with an 8-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Trojans averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 14.1 on free throws and 19.5 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

