Kansas State hosts No. 21 USC to open season

USC Trojans vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Las Vegas; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -2.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas State Wildcats host the No. 21 USC Trojans for the season opener.

Kansas State went 26-10 overall with a 15-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 69.9 points per game and shoot 42.4% from the field last season.

USC finished 22-11 overall with an 8-4 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Trojans averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second-chance points and 15.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

