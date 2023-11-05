Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Kansas State hosts No. 21 USC to open season

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:42 AM

USC Trojans vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Las Vegas; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -2.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas State Wildcats host the No. 21 USC Trojans for the season opener.

Kansas State went 26-10 overall with a 15-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 69.9 points per game and shoot 42.4% from the field last season.

USC finished 22-11 overall with an 8-4 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Trojans averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second-chance points and 15.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

