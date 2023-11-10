Kansas State hosts Bellarmine following Perry’s 22-point game

Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) New York; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -19; over/under…

Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (0-1)

New York; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -19; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on the Bellarmine Knights after Tylor Perry scored 22 points in Kansas State’s 82-69 loss to the USC Trojans.

Kansas State finished 26-10 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats averaged 76.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.9 last season.

Bellarmine went 8-7 in ASUN play and 6-12 on the road last season. The Knights averaged 66.3 points per game last season, 28.2 in the paint, 13.6 off of turnovers and 5.5 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

