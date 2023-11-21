Julien scores 30 as Louisiana-Lafayette defeats Buffalo 68-60 in the Gulf Coast Showcase

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Kobe Julien’s 30 points led Louisiana-Lafayette over Buffalo 68-60 on Tuesday in the Gulf Coast Showcase.…

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Kobe Julien’s 30 points led Louisiana-Lafayette over Buffalo 68-60 on Tuesday in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Julien added seven rebounds and four steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-2). Joe Charles added nine points while going 3 of 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range), and he also had 10 rebounds and three steals. Michael Thomas shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Bulls (1-4) were led in scoring by Sy Chatman, who finished with 13 points and three blocks. Shawn Fulcher added 13 points for Buffalo. In addition, Ryan Sabol had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.