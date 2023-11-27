Julien, Fulks lead Louisiana over NAIA’s Loyola New Orleans 78-54

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Kobe Julien had 19 points, Themus Fulks scored 18 and Louisiana rolled to a 78-54 victory…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Kobe Julien had 19 points, Themus Fulks scored 18 and Louisiana rolled to a 78-54 victory over NAIA member Loyola New Orleans on Monday night.

Julien added three steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-2). Fulks made 7 of 12 shots from the field and 2 for 4 from the line. Michael Thomas had 12 points and shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Milan Mejia finished with 15 points for the Wolf Pack. Loyola-New Orleans also got 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals from Zachary Lee. Eddie Burgess also had six points.

