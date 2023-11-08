Joshua’s 22 lead Alcorn State past Xavier (LA) 70-62

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Byron Joshua had 22 points in Alcorn State’s 70-62 victory over NAIA member Xavier (LA) on…

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Byron Joshua had 22 points in Alcorn State’s 70-62 victory over NAIA member Xavier (LA) on Wednesday night.

Joshua also added six rebounds and three steals for the Braves (1-1). Jeremiah Kendall scored 21 points and added nine rebounds. Stephen Byard finished 4 of 6 from the floor to finish with eight points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Gold Rush (2-0), who scheduled the game as an exhibition, were led by Lance Williams, who recorded 16 points. Jathen Ross added 15 points for Xavier (LA). Jeremy Lindsey also had 12 points and two steals.

Alcorn State’s next game is Tuesday at Arkansas State.

