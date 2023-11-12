Joseph leads Southern against No. 12 Arizona after 22-point performance

Southern Jaguars (1-1) at Arizona Wildcats (2-0) Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces the No. 12…

Southern Jaguars (1-1) at Arizona Wildcats (2-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 22 points in Southern’s 85-71 victory against the UNLV Rebels.

Arizona went 28-7 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Wildcats averaged 18.9 assists per game on 29.2 made field goals last season.

Southern finished 11-8 in SWAC games and 5-12 on the road a season ago. The Jaguars gave up 71.3 points per game while committing 20.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

