Jordan scores 26 with 13 rebounds, No. 25 Mississippi State women beat Alcorn State 77-42

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jerkaila Jordan scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Erynn Barnum and Jessika Carter also had double-doubles and No. 25 Mississippi State beat Alcorn State 77-42 Monday night in the season opener for both teams.

Barnum finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds and Carter added 10 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for Mississippi State. Carter has 31 career double-doubles.

The Bulldogs, who never trailed, forced five turnovers in the first 5 minutes and opened a 20-3 lead when Lauren Park-Lane made a layup midway through the first quarter. Jordan scored 13 points in a 15-4 run that stretched the lead to 35-11 with 6 minutes remaining in the first half and Nyayongah Gony capped a 10-0 spurt with a layup to give Mississippi State a 40-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

Zy’Nyia White, the only Alcorn State player to score in double figures, finished with 11 points.

Mississippi State shot just 36% (27 of 74) from the field, including 4 of 24 (17%) from 3-point range, but outscored the Braves 19-2 from the free-throw line. The Bulldogs grabbed 70 rebounds, 29 offensive, and scored 33 second-chance points. Alcorn State finished with 34 rebounds and scored five points off 12 offensive rebounds.

