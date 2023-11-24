Jordan scores 24 points, No. 25 Mississippi State women hold off Clemson 81-78

KATY, Texas (AP) — Jerkaila Jordan scored 24 points, Darrione Rogers made two key free throws to put the game…

KATY, Texas (AP) — Jerkaila Jordan scored 24 points, Darrione Rogers made two key free throws to put the game on ice, and No. 25 Mississippi State defeated Clemson 81-78 at the Van Chancellor Classic on Friday night.

Debreasha Powe made two free throws to give Mississippi State a 79-75 lead with eight seconds remaining, then Nye Valentine hit a clutch 3-pointer to get Clemson within one point. The Tigers then put Rogers on the line with two seconds remaining and her two makes gave the Bulldogs a three-point lead. The Tigers threw the ball away before they could attempt a shot to tie it.

Jessika Carter scored 12 points, Lauren Park-Lane had 11 points and 10 assists, Powe scored 11 and Rogers added 10 for Mississippi State (6-0).

Amari Robinson scored 21 points and Ruby Whitehorn added 20, shooting 7 for 9 from the field with three 3-pointers for Clemson (4-2).

Robinson scored nine of Clemson’s first 12 points in the fourth quarter and the Tigers cut a seven-point deficit to one with 3:20 remaining. Rogers answered with a 3-pointer and the Bulldogs were back up by four, 77-73.

Dayshanette Harris grabbed a defensive rebound and went coast-to-coast for a layup that cut it to 77-75 with 53 seconds to go. Nyayongah Gony had a key blocked shot to keep the Bulldogs ahead, then Powe and Rogers sealed the win at the line.

The Bulldogs took an early 11-5 lead, but Clemson’s Whitehorn scored five consecutive points to help the Tigers tie it at 16. Four lead changes and two ties ensued before Mississippi State went on a 9-0 run to lead 38-29 late in the second quarter. The Tigers quickly responded with a 9-1 surge — all on 3-pointers — to trail 39-38 at halftime.

There were six lead changes and four ties throughout the third quarter before Jordan scored seven points in a 9-2 run that left the Bulldogs with a 65-58 lead through three quarters.

The event honors Mississippi State graduate Van Chancellor, a longtime coach at Ole Miss who also won four WNBA championships as coach of the Houston Comets. Chancellor, 80, is still involved in women’s basketball, working as an analyst for ESPN3.

The event continues Saturday when Clemson plays Tulsa and Mississippi State takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

