Jordan puts up 21 in Middle Tennessee’s 63-59 victory over UMKC

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — (AP) — Jalen Jordan scored 21 points as Middle Tennessee beat UMKC 63-59 on Sunday in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship.

Jordan shot 6 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free throw line for the Blue Raiders (4-4). Justin Bufford scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Jared Jones finished 4 of 4 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Kangaroos (2-5) were led in scoring by Artese Stapleton, who finished with 14 points and four assists. Jamar Brown added 13 points for UMKC. In addition, Cameron Faas had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

