Jones, Wiliams score 13 each and Eastern Washington more than doubles up on Walla Walla 97-46

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Casey Jones and Mason Wiliams each scored 13 points as Eastern Washington beat Walla Walla 97-46 on Wednesday night.

Jones was 5 of 6 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Eagles (1-4). Williams was 4 of 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Jake Kyman was 4 of 9 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Steele Twiford led the Wolves in scoring, finishing with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

