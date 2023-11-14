Jones leads No. 4 Marquette against No. 23 Illinois after 23-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini…

Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Marquette visits the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini after Kam Jones scored 23 points in Marquette’s 95-65 victory against the Rider Broncs.

Illinois finished 15-2 at home last season while going 20-13 overall. The Fighting Illini shot 44.9% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

Marquette went 29-7 overall a season ago while going 8-4 on the road. The Golden Eagles averaged 9.2 steals, 3.0 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

