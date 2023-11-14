Live Radio
Jones leads No. 4 Marquette against No. 23 Illinois after 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 3:43 AM

Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Marquette visits the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini after Kam Jones scored 23 points in Marquette’s 95-65 victory against the Rider Broncs.

Illinois finished 15-2 at home last season while going 20-13 overall. The Fighting Illini shot 44.9% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

Marquette went 29-7 overall a season ago while going 8-4 on the road. The Golden Eagles averaged 9.2 steals, 3.0 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

