Jones leads Long Beach State against DePaul after 23-point game

Long Beach State Beach (0-1) at DePaul Blue Demons (0-1)

Chicago; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State faces the DePaul Blue Demons after Jadon Jones scored 23 points in Long Beach State’s 78-73 loss to the Portland Pilots.

DePaul finished 10-23 overall with a 7-8 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Blue Demons averaged 13.9 assists per game on 25.4 made field goals last season.

Long Beach State went 11-10 in Big West play and 6-9 on the road a season ago. The Beach gave up 74.4 points per game while committing 17.4 fouls last season.

