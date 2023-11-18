Jones has 17 as Weber State downs Yale 75-65 in OT at Atlantic Slam

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Steven Verplancken Jr. hit a jumper and knocked down four straight free throws in the…

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Steven Verplancken Jr. hit a jumper and knocked down four straight free throws in the final minute of overtime to allow Weber State to hold off Yale 75-65 in the Atlantic Slam tournament in Moncton, New Brunswick on Saturday night.

Dillon Jones scored 17 points and added 15 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-1). Verplancken was 3 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line to add 15 points. Blaise Threatt finished 4 of 6 from the floor to finish with eight points, while adding seven rebounds.

Danny Wolf led the way for the Bulldogs (3-2) with 20 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Matt Knowling added 16 points for Yale. In addition, John Poulakidas finished with 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Sunday. Weber State takes on Colgate and Yale faces Gardner-Webb.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.