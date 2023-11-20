Live Radio
Jones’ 19 lead CSU Fullerton over Southern Miss 74-67

The Associated Press

November 20, 2023, 2:08 PM

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — Max Jones had 19 points in Cal State Fullerton’s 74-67 victory over Southern Miss at the Jacksonville Classic on Monday.

Jones had seven assists for the Titans (2-3). Dominic Brewton scored 15 points and added three steals. Donovan Oday finished with 11 points.

The Golden Eagles (2-3) were led by Victor Hart, who recorded 23 points and three steals. Austin Crowley added 15 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

