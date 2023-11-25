Live Radio
Jones’ 12 lead Green Bay over St. Thomas 64-51

The Associated Press

November 25, 2023, 9:29 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Elijah Jones scored 12 points as Green Bay beat St. Thomas 64-51 on Saturday.

Jones also contributed five rebounds for the Phoenix (3-3). Marcus Hall added 10 points while going 2 of 3 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line, and they also had five rebounds. Amari Jedkins had nine points and finished 4 of 7 from the floor.

Raheem Anthony finished with 18 points, four assists and two steals for the Tommies (3-4). Parker Bjorklund added 11 points for St. Thomas. In addition, Carter Bjerke finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

