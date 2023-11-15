Live Radio
Johnson’s 23 points lead Grambling past Champion Christian 113-73

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 12:07 AM

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Jalen Johnson’s 23 points helped Grambling defeat Champion Christian 113-73 on Tuesday night.

Johnson shot 11 of 16 from the field for the Tigers (2-1). Jourdan Smith scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds. Kintavious Dozier finished 10 of 14 from the field to finish with 21 points.

Ariyon Williams led the way for the Tigers with 27 points, six rebounds and three steals. Champion Christian also got 14 points from Damian Bohlman. In addition, Noah Brooks had eight points and six rebounds.

