Johnson’s 22 lead Southern Utah over Life Pacific 108-73

The Associated Press

November 9, 2023, 11:13 PM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Prophet Johnson scored 22 points as Southern Utah beat Life Pacific 108-73 on Thursday night.

Johnson shot 7 of 12 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line for the Thunderbirds (1-1). Zion Young scored 18 points while going 6 of 10 (4 for 6 from 3-point range), and added five rebounds. Dominique Ford had 14 points and shot 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Warriors were led in scoring by Austin Cook, who finished with 22 points and two steals. Albert Matute added 15 points for Life Pacific. In addition, Rico Hopping finished with 13 points.

NEXT UP

Southern Utah’s next game is Tuesday against Utah State on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

