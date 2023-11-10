Johnson’s 21 help Southern Illinois down Queens 91-68

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Xavier Johnson’s 21 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Queens 91-68 on Friday night. Johnson added seven…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Xavier Johnson’s 21 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Queens 91-68 on Friday night.

Johnson added seven assists for the Salukis (2-0). Scottie Ebube scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. AJ Ferguson was 3 of 7 shooting and 7 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

AJ McKee finished with 23 points and two steals for the Royals (0-2). Deyton Albury added 17 points and six rebounds for Queens. In addition, BJ McLaurin finished with eight points.

