Johnson’s 18 points lead New Orleans past DIII-member Millsaps 100-70

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jordan Johnson scored 18 points as New Orleans beat Millsaps 100-70 on Monday night in a season opener.

Johnson shot 5 for 12 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Privateers. Omarion Henry scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Jah Short was 4 of 5 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

The Majors were led in scoring by Cameron Lumar, who finished with 15 points. Dakota Gasca added 14 points for Millsaps. In addition, Aaron Ursin finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

NEXT UP

New Orleans hosts Southern University at New Orleans in its next matchup on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

