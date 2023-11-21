Johnson’s 18 lead Bellarmine over NAIA-member Midway 77-56

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ben Johnson had 18 points in Bellarmine’s 77-56 win against NAIA-member Midway on Tuesday night. Johnson…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ben Johnson had 18 points in Bellarmine’s 77-56 win against NAIA-member Midway on Tuesday night.

Johnson added three steals for the Knights (2-4). Peter Suder added 15 points while shooting 4 for 11 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line, and they also had five rebounds and three steals. Garrett Tipton was 5-of-6 shooting (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Eagles were led by David Woodard, who recorded 18 points and two steals. Tim Fuller added 11 points for Midway. Jalen Cincore also had nine points.

