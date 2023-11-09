Johnson’s 16 lead North Alabama over Alabama A&M 83-67

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — KJ Johnson had 16 points in North Alabama’s 83-67 victory against Alabama A&M on Thursday night.…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — KJ Johnson had 16 points in North Alabama’s 83-67 victory against Alabama A&M on Thursday night.

Johnson shot 4 of 7 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line for the Lions (2-0). Jacari Lane scored 15 points, going 6 of 11 from the field. Josiah Fulcher shot 4 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds and three steals.

Dailin Smith led the Bulldogs (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Anthony Bryant added 12 points for Alabama A&M. Caleb Blackwell also had nine points.

NEXT UP

Up next for North Alabama is a Tuesday matchup with Mississippi State on the road, and Alabama A&M visits Lipscomb on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

