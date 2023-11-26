Live Radio
Johnson scores 29 to help New Orleans take down Central Arkansas 79-74

The Associated Press

November 26, 2023, 7:38 PM

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Jordan Johnson scored 29 points as New Orleans beat Central Arkansas 79-74 on Sunday night.

Johnson also had three steals for the Privateers (3-3). Khaleb Wilson-Rouse scored 22 points while going 9 of 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range), and added eight rebounds and eight steals. Mason Jones had eight points and shot 2 of 6 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line.

Tucker Anderson led the Bears (1-7) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Daniel Sofield added 17 points and four assists for Central Arkansas. Javion Guy-King also had 10 points. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

