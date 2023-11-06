Johnson scores 29, East Carolina takes down Ferrum 91-61 in opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Johnson’s 29 points helped East Carolina defeat D-III member Ferrum 91-61 in a season opener…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Johnson’s 29 points helped East Carolina defeat D-III member Ferrum 91-61 in a season opener on Monday night.

Johnson added nine rebounds for the Pirates. Ezra Ausar scored 13 points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line, and added five rebounds and three steals. Kalib LaCount shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Panthers were led in scoring by Jikari Johnson, who finished with 19 points. Ferrum also got 18 points and two steals from Alfredo Abel-Rivera. Kyree Ellis also had 10 points and nine rebounds.

NEXT UP

East Carolina hosts Campbell in its next matchup on Saturday.

