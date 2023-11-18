Johnson scores 23 to lead North Alabama over Jacksonville State 61-59

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — KJ Johnson scored 23 points as North Alabama beat Jacksonville State 61-59 on Saturday night. Johnson…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — KJ Johnson scored 23 points as North Alabama beat Jacksonville State 61-59 on Saturday night.

Johnson was 6 of 11 shooting and 11 of 13 from the free throw line for the Lions (3-1). Damien Forrest added 11 points while going 3 of 5 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Jacari Lane shot 3 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

KyKy Tandy led the Gamecocks (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Jacksonville State also got 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Juwan Perdue. In addition, Mason Nicholson had eight points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.