Johnson scores 21 in New Orleans’ 106-69 win against Southern University at New Orleans

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 7:48 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jordan Johnson had 21 points in New Orleans’ 106-69 win over Southern University-New Orleans on Saturday night.

Johnson also added eight assists and four steals for the Privateers (2-0). Jah Short scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor, and added 13 rebounds. Jamond Vincent finished 6 of 13 from the floor to finish with 13 points.

Jamal Gibson led the way for the Knights with 16 points, 19 rebounds and two blocks. Devin Daniels added 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Chaun Moore also had 14 points and four steals.

New Orleans plays Saturday against Loyola Chicago on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

