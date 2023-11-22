Johnson scores 18 and Southern Illinois defeats New Mexico State 81-54

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Xavier Johnson had 18 points in Southern Illinois’ 81-54 victory against New Mexico State at the…

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Xavier Johnson had 18 points in Southern Illinois’ 81-54 victory against New Mexico State at the Cancun Challenge on Wednesday night.

Johnson had five rebounds and seven assists for the Salukis (4-1). Troy D’Amico scored 13 points and added six assists. Jovan Stulic finished with 13 points.

Femi Odukale led the way for the Aggies (3-4) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Robert Carpenter added 13 points and seven rebounds for New Mexico State. In addition, Kaosi Ezeagu finished with 11 points.

