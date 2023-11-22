Live Radio
Johnson scores 18 and Southern Illinois defeats New Mexico State 81-54

The Associated Press

November 22, 2023, 9:06 PM

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Xavier Johnson had 18 points in Southern Illinois’ 81-54 victory against New Mexico State at the Cancun Challenge on Wednesday night.

Johnson had five rebounds and seven assists for the Salukis (4-1). Troy D’Amico scored 13 points and added six assists. Jovan Stulic finished with 13 points.

Femi Odukale led the way for the Aggies (3-4) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Robert Carpenter added 13 points and seven rebounds for New Mexico State. In addition, Kaosi Ezeagu finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

