Johnson leads UC Davis against Montana after 28-point game

UC Davis Aggies (2-0) at Montana Grizzlies (1-1)

Missoula, Montana; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits the Montana Grizzlies after Ty Johnson scored 28 points in UC Davis’ 79-78 victory against the Pepperdine Waves.

Montana finished 17-14 overall a season ago while going 9-4 at home. The Grizzlies averaged 4.7 steals, 2.4 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.

UC Davis finished 5-9 on the road and 18-14 overall a season ago. The Aggies allowed opponents to score 71.1 points per game and shot 44.6% from the field last season.

