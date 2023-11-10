Johnson leads Southern Illinois against Queens after 20-point showing

Queens Royals (0-1) at Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0)
Carbondale, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -7; over/under is 140.5
BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois plays the Queens Royals after Xavier Johnson scored 20 points in Southern Illinois’ 88-57 victory over the Kentucky State Thorobreds.
Southern Illinois finished 23-10 overall a season ago while going 13-2 at home. The Salukis averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second-chance points and 15.0 bench points last season.
Queens finished 8-9 in ASUN play and 7-10 on the road last season. The Royals averaged 13.8 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.
