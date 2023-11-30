Johnson leads New Orleans against Minnesota after 29-point game

New Orleans Privateers (3-3) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) Minneapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -12.5;…

New Orleans Privateers (3-3) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -12.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Jordan Johnson scored 29 points in New Orleans’ 79-74 victory against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Golden Gophers have gone 4-1 at home. Minnesota is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 76.8 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Privateers are 1-2 on the road. New Orleans is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Minnesota averages 76.8 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 75.5 New Orleans allows. New Orleans has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Mitchell Jr. is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 8.5 points. Dawson Garcia is shooting 47.4% and averaging 18.8 points for Minnesota.

Johnson is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 23.3 points, 4.2 assists and two steals. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 10.3 points and 2.3 steals for New Orleans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

