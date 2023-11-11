Johnson leads George Washington against William & Mary after 21-point game

William & Mary Tribe (2-0) at George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0) Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -10;…

William & Mary Tribe (2-0) at George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0)

Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -10; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington plays the William & Mary Tribe after Garrett Johnson scored 21 points in George Washington’s 89-44 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

George Washington finished 16-16 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Revolutionaries shot 47.0% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.

William & Mary finished 8-12 in CAA action and 1-14 on the road last season. The Tribe shot 43.2% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

