Jihad leads Ball State against South Carolina Upstate after 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 3:44 AM

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-3) at Ball State Cardinals (3-1)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Basheer Jihad scored 21 points in Ball State’s 74-50 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces.

Ball State went 12-2 at home last season while going 20-12 overall. The Cardinals averaged 13.2 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

The Spartans are 1-3 in road games. South Carolina Upstate is seventh in the Big South scoring 72.4 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

