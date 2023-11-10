Jihad leads Ball State against Old Dominion after 21-point showing

Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) at Ball State Cardinals (1-0) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays…

Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) at Ball State Cardinals (1-0)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays the Old Dominion Monarchs after Basheer Jihad scored 21 points in Ball State’s 101-40 victory against the Goshen Maple Leafs.

Ball State went 12-2 at home a season ago while going 20-12 overall. The Cardinals averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 4.5 bench points last season.

Old Dominion finished 6-5 on the road and 19-12 overall last season. The Monarchs averaged 6.4 steals, 3.8 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

