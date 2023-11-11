Jihad leads Ball State against Old Dominion after 21-point outing

Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) at Ball State Cardinals (1-0) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -3;…

Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) at Ball State Cardinals (1-0)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -3; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays the Old Dominion Monarchs after Basheer Jihad scored 21 points in Ball State’s 101-40 win against the Goshen Maple Leafs.

Ball State finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 12-2 at home. The Cardinals gave up 71.6 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

Old Dominion went 6-5 on the road and 19-12 overall last season. The Monarchs averaged 66.9 points per game while shooting 41.8% from the field and 31.4% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

