Jerome’s 18 lead Delaware over Goldey-Beacom 101-68

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 9:38 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Kobe Jerome’s 18 points helped Delaware defeat Goldey-Beacom 101-68 on Wednesday night.

Jerome finished 6 of 6 from 3-point range for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-0). Christian Ray scored 15 points while going 6 of 9 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 17 rebounds. Tyler Houser had 14 points and was 6 of 11 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Lightning were led in scoring by Zayon Marsh, who finished with 18 points. Goldey-Beacom also got 14 points from Nazim Derry. Zakari McQueen also had 14 points.

NEXT UP

Delaware hosts Air Force on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

