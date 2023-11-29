Live Radio
Jenkins scores 20, Old Dominion takes down Radford 69-68

The Associated Press

November 29, 2023, 10:38 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Chaunce Jenkins’ 20 points helped Old Dominion defeat Radford 69-68 on Wednesday night.

Jenkins added five assists and four blocks for the Monarchs (3-3). Vasean Allette scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Dericko Williams was 3 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Highlanders (5-4) were led by DaQuan Smith, who posted 21 points. TJ Nesmith added 13 points for Radford. In addition, Chandler Turner finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

