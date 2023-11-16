Live Radio
Jenkins puts up 17 as St. John’s knocks off North Texas 53-52 in Charleston Classic

The Associated Press

November 16, 2023, 4:26 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Daniss Jenkins scored 17 points as St. John’s beat North Texas 53-52 on Thursday in the Charleston Classic.

Joel Soriano made two free throws with 1:11 remaining to cap the scoring.

Jenkins had five rebounds for the Red Storm (2-1). Soriano scored 11 points and added 12 rebounds and five blocks. Glenn Taylor Jr. shot 3 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with seven points.

The Mean Green (2-1) were led by Aaron Scott, who recorded 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Jason Edwards added nine points for North Texas. In addition, Rubin Jones finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

