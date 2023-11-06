Jenkins’ 16 points lead Old Dominion over DIII-member Virginia Wesleyan 71-57

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Chaunce Jenkins had 16 points in Old Dominion’s 71-57 win over Virginia Wesleyan on Monday night.…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Chaunce Jenkins had 16 points in Old Dominion’s 71-57 win over Virginia Wesleyan on Monday night.

Jenkins was 7 of 14 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Monarchs. Tyrone Williams scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Bryce Baker was 3 of 5 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Braden Justice led the way for the Marlins with 11 points. Khai Seargeant added 11 points and three steals for Virginia Wesleyan. In addition, Eric Rowland had six points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

