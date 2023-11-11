James Madison hosts Howard after Edwards’ 25-point performance

Howard Bison (1-1) at James Madison Dukes (2-0) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: James Madison hosts the…

Howard Bison (1-1) at James Madison Dukes (2-0)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison hosts the Howard Bison after Terrence Edwards scored 25 points in James Madison’s 113-108 overtime victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

James Madison went 22-11 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Dukes averaged 80.5 points per game last season, 37.6 in the paint, 18.4 off of turnovers and 13.7 on fast breaks.

Howard finished 6-8 on the road and 22-13 overall last season. The Bison allowed opponents to score 72.6 points per game and shot 44.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

