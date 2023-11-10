James leads Louisville against Chattanooga after 25-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) at Louisville Cardinals (1-0) Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -4.5; over/under is…

Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) at Louisville Cardinals (1-0)

Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -4.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville hosts the Chattanooga Mocs after Mike James scored 25 points in Louisville’s 94-93 victory against the UMBC Retrievers.

Louisville finished 4-13 at home last season while going 4-28 overall. The Cardinals allowed opponents to score 75.8 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.

Chattanooga finished 10-12 in SoCon games and 6-9 on the road last season. The Mocs averaged 5.7 steals, 3.5 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.