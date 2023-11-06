James’ 18 points lead Rider past DIII-member Immaculata 113-67

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Mervin James scored 18 points as Rider beat Immaculata 113-67 on Monday night. James was 7…

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Mervin James scored 18 points as Rider beat Immaculata 113-67 on Monday night.

James was 7 of 10 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Broncs. TJ Weeks Jr. scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. Allen Powell shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

The Mighty Macs were led in scoring by Tyler Tillery, who finished with 22 points and six rebounds. Immaculata also got 12 points from Dylan Crews. Ryan Straub also had eight points and three steals.

