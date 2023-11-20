Jamarii Thomas scored 27, Norfolk State earns 69-66 victory against FGCU

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Jamarii Thomas had 27 points in Norfolk State’s 69-66 win against Florida Gulf Coast…

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Jamarii Thomas had 27 points in Norfolk State’s 69-66 win against Florida Gulf Coast at the Paradise Jam on Monday.

Thomas added five steals for the Spartans (4-2). Allen Betrand scored 14 points, going 5 of 12 and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

Zach Anderson finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (1-5). Chase Johnston added 14 points for FGCU. Keeshawn Kellman finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

