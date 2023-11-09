Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
JaKobe Coles ties career-high with 21 points and TCU beats Omaha 82-60

The Associated Press

November 9, 2023, 10:10 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — JaKobe Coles tied a career-high with 21 points, Emanuel Miller added 17 points and TCU beat Omaha 82-60 on Thursday night.

TCU (2-0) won its 1,300th game in program history.

Jameer Nelson Jr. and Micah Peavy each added 10 points for TCU, which was picked to finish fifth in the Big 12 in a poll voted on by the league’s coaches. Last Season TCU went 22-13 overall and 9-9 in the Big 12 to place No. 22 in the final AP poll.

Coles made all five of his shots in the first half for 15 points to help TCU lead 43-33. The Horned Frogs shot 55% from the field and had a 21-10 advantage on the glass.

Frankie Fidler scored 20 points for Omaha (1-1). Nick Davis added 11 points and Jaeden Marshall added 10 points — all in the first half.

Omaha is led by coach Chris Crutchfield, who served as an assistant at TCU from 2005-07. He is in the second season as the Mavericks’ head coach after going 9-23 last season.

TCU continues its six-game homestand to begin the season against UT Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday. The Horned Frogs don’t play an away game until Dec. 2 against Georgetown. Omaha plays at North Texas on Saturday.

