Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Jacobi propels Eastern Illinois…

Jacobi propels Eastern Illinois over Eureka 85-39

The Associated Press

November 25, 2023, 9:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Kooper Jacobi had 16 points in Eastern Illinois’ 85-39 victory over Eureka on Saturday night.

Jacobi also contributed nine rebounds for the Panthers (3-4, Ohio Valley Conference). Jermaine Hamlin scored nine points and added six rebounds. Dan Luers was 3 of 6 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

Dylan Logsdon led the way for the Red Devils with eight points and six rebounds. Cody Baer added eight points and six rebounds for Eureka. Peewee Brown also had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up