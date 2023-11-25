Jacobi propels Eastern Illinois over Eureka 85-39

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Kooper Jacobi had 16 points in Eastern Illinois’ 85-39 victory over Eureka on Saturday night. Jacobi…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Kooper Jacobi had 16 points in Eastern Illinois’ 85-39 victory over Eureka on Saturday night.

Jacobi also contributed nine rebounds for the Panthers (3-4, Ohio Valley Conference). Jermaine Hamlin scored nine points and added six rebounds. Dan Luers was 3 of 6 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

Dylan Logsdon led the way for the Red Devils with eight points and six rebounds. Cody Baer added eight points and six rebounds for Eureka. Peewee Brown also had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

