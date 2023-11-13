Jacob Crews scores 24 points and grabs 17 rebounds to lead UT Martin over Brescia 90-72

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Crews scored 24 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as UT Martin beat NAIA-member Brescia 90-72…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Crews scored 24 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as UT Martin beat NAIA-member Brescia 90-72 on Monday night.

Jordan Sears scored 19 points, shooting 7 for 12 for the Skyhawks (2-1). KK Curry had 13 points and was 3-of-4 shooting and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.

The Bearcats were led in scoring by Gonzalo Luque, who finished with 19 points. Ksaun Casey added 16 points for Brescia. Taeron Hogg had 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

UT Martin plays Friday against Eastern Kentucky on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.