Jacksonville takes on Campbell following McCray’s 24-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (2-4) at Jacksonville Dolphins (4-2) Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -6; over/under…

Campbell Fighting Camels (2-4) at Jacksonville Dolphins (4-2)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -6; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville takes on the Campbell Fighting Camels after Robert McCray scored 24 points in Jacksonville’s 91-90 victory against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Dolphins have gone 2-0 at home. Jacksonville ranks eighth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 75.8 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Fighting Camels are 0-2 in road games. Campbell has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Jacksonville’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Campbell gives up. Campbell has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCray is scoring 18.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Dolphins. Bryce Workman is averaging 13.7 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 69.2% for Jacksonville.

Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 16.5 points and six rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Laurynas Vaistaras is averaging 9.7 points for Campbell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.