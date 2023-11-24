Jacksonville State wins 77-62 over UTSA

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Quincy Clark and KyKy Tandy each had 16 points in Jacksonville State’s 77-62 win against UTSA…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Quincy Clark and KyKy Tandy each had 16 points in Jacksonville State’s 77-62 win against UTSA on Friday.

Clark had five rebounds and seven assists for the Gamecocks (2-4,). Tandy shot 6 of 17 (2 for 7 from 3-point range). Ivan Reynolds finished 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Roadrunners (2-4) were led in scoring by Christian Tucker, who finished with 19 points. Dre Fuller Jr. added 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for UTSA. PJ Carter also recorded nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.